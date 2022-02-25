Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.33%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

