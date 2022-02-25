Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 379,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,438,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

