Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.91 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

