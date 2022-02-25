Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.13 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

