Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

