Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

