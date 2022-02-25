V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

