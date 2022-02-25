Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 63,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Valens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

