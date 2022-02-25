Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

