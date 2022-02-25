Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,104,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $964,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,820,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,920,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 353,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

