Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.00

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $94.04, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

