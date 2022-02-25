Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.