Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,004,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,446,755 shares.The stock last traded at $394.37 and had previously closed at $394.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.49.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.