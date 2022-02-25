Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.02 and a 52 week high of $249.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.88.

