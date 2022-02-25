Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.30. 32,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

