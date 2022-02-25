Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

