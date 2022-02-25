VAULT Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $665,937.02 and approximately $57.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.19 or 0.06807824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,591.21 or 0.99811147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048403 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,410 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

