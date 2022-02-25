Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $26.15

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $27.66. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.