Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $211.91

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $211.91 and last traded at $212.30, with a volume of 9535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

