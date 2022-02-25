Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.10). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.85.
About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)
