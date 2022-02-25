Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,446 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemours by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

CC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Chemours Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.