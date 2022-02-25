Verition Fund Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $87.65 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

