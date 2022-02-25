Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $414,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $6,223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

