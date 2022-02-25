Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,813 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.