Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $39,665,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

