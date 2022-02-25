Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

VRT stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 796,053 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

