Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 498242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

