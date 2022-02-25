Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

