Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Vertical Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Vertical Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Vertiv stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

