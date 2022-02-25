Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $15.40 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

