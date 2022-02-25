Vestcor Inc Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $605.14 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.85.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.