Vestcor Inc Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

