Vestcor Inc Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
