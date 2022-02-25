Vestcor Inc Lowers Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Noah were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Noah by 5.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Noah by 5.0% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE NOAH opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.01.

Noah Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.