Vestcor Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 855,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

