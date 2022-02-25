Vestcor Inc Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 424.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.