Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Up 7%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 53,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 80,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.