Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $10.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 489,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,725. Vicor has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

