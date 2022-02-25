Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 4.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 3,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,806,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

