Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

