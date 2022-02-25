Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 1,923,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29.

In other news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,150,973. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

