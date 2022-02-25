Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 171368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 12.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

