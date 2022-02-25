Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Get Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.