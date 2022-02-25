Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $9.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.90 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VRTS stock opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.78. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

