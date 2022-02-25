Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by 108.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $40.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

VRTS traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $244.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,602. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $226.38 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

