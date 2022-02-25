Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Visteon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Visteon by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

