Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of VC stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

