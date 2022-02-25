VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Cross Research

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cross Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Cross Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.21. 112,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

