VNX Exchange Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

