Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 131,620 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1,010.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Camping World worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $29.96 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.