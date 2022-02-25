Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 191,239 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,239 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

